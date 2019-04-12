Lindholm compiled a power-play assist, two shots, and five hits in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Avalanche in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Lindholm registered 78 points in 81 regular-season appearances, as well as 82 hits. It's not likely for the top-line winger to have five hits a game, but his physicality is a rarely-discussed aspect to the game, which can help create space for linemate Johnny Gaudreau. Lindholm can probably help DFS players in the first round of the playoffs.