Lindholm notched two assists and blocked four shots in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Kraken.

Lindholm helped out on goals by Nikita Zadorov and Tyler Toffoli in the contest. It's been a slow start to the year for Lindholm, but he's picked up three helpers in his last two games. He's at five points, 16 shots on net, 11 hits, six blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in eight outings overall.