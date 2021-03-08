Lindholm picked up an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Senators.
Lindholm posted the secondary assist on Noah Hanifin's game-tying goal in the third period. The 26-year-old Lindholm is up to 23 points (six goals, 17 helpers), 56 shots on goal, 31 hits and a plus-5 rating in 26 games. The Swede has yet to go more than two games without a point this season as one of the Flames' most consistent forwards.
More News
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Assists on both goals in loss•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Pockets helper Thursday•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Scores in Saturday's win•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Sends assist in overtime loss•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Slides power-play assist•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: One of each in Monday's win•