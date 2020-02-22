Lindholm picked up an assist in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.

Lindholm saw his 10-game point streak end in Monday's win over the Ducks, but it didn't take long for the Swede to get back on the scoresheet. He set up Johnny Gaudreau's first-period tally Friday. Lindholm now has 49 points, 150 shots, 84 hits and a minus-10 rating through 62 appearances. He's got a realistic chance to top 60 points for the second straight year.