Lindholm notched a power-play assist, five shots on goal and four hits in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Wild.

Lindholm has a helper in each of the last two games. He also went 17-for-22 at the faceoff dot Thursday. Lindholm's overall play has been solid this year, but he's taken a step back on offense under new head coach Ryan Huska. Lindholm is at seven goals, 12 helpers, 75 shots on net, 27 hits and a minus-3 rating through 30 appearances. Despite the scoring struggles, he continues to play big minutes on the top line.