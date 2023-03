Lindholm notches a power-play assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

Lindholm continues to put up solid offense in March -- he has four goals and eight helpers over his last 12 games. Five of his points in that span have come with the man advantage. The 28-year-old center is up to 21 tallies, 42 helpers, 21 power-play points, 159 shots on net, 87 hits and a plus-6 rating through 73 appearances.