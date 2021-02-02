Lindholm produced two assists and went 13-for-15 at the faceoff dot in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Jets.

Lindholm won a faceoff back to Chris Tanev, who scored from the defensive blue line early in the second period. In the third, Lindholm had the secondary helper on Johnny Gaudreau's goal. It was another good outing for the 26-year-old Lindholm, who is up to two goals and eight helpers in eight games this season. He's added 20 shots on net, a plus-2 rating and 10 hits. The impressive effort at the dot also raised his faceoff percentage on the year to 49.6 (65-for-131).