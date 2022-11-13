Lindholm scored a goal and was credited with an assist during a 3-2 victory over the Jets on Saturday.

Lindholm, who is coming off a career-best 42-goal, 82-point campaign, struggled initially to produce at last season's pace. Through his first six games, the 27-year-old center had two goals, zero assists and a minus-3 rating. Lindholm appears to be finding his stride. He has collected eight points during his past eight outings. Lindholm, who added three shots, three hits and a plus-2 rating Saturday, scored 3:23 into the first period, redirecting Adam Ruzicka's centering pass. It was the fifth-straight game the Flames scored first.