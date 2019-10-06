Lindholm scored a goal on four shots and added a plus-3 rating and four PIM in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

Lindholm was all over the place in this one, depositing the opening (and ultimately, game-winning) goal 13:50 into the contest. Coach Bill Peters probably won't like the Swede taking a couple of minor penalties, but with a goal and assist through two games, there's not much to complain about. Lindholm added two hits and two blocked shots for a well-rounded performance.