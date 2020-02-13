Play

Lindholm scored twice in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

Lindholm's tallies both came in the third period and both brought the Flames within a goal, but they failed to tie the game. It was the Swede's first multi-point performance during his eight-game point streak. He's up to 24 markers, 45 points, 140 shots and 76 hits in 58 contests.

