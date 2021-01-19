Lindholm scored a power-play goal on three shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

With the Flames on a 5-on-3 situation, Johnny Gaudreau set up Lindholm for the team's third tally in the dying seconds of the second period. It's another productive outing for Lindholm, who already has two goals and two helpers through three games in 2020-21. The Swede has added six shots on net and four hits while averaging nearly 22 minutes per game. His solid all-around production makes Lindholm nearly a must-start in all fantasy formats.