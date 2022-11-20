Lindholm notched two assists and four shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Panthers.

Lindholm has accumulated two goals and six helpers during a four-game point streak, including three multi-point efforts. That's more like the scoring production he showed last year -- it just took a month for it to show up. The center has 16 points (five on the power play), 41 shots on net, 24 hits, 12 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in 17 appearances while maintaining his usual top-line role.