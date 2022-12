Lindholm recorded two assists and four shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Blues.

Lindholm had the secondary assist on both of Connor Mackey's goals, with new linemate Dillon Dube getting the primary helper each time. In eight appearances in December, Lindholm has three goals and six assists -- he's looked good, and a one-game absence with an upper-body injury didn't throw him off pace. The Swede is up to 25 points, 73 shots on net, 35 hits and a minus-4 rating through 30 contests overall.