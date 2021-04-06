Lindholm recorded two assists, one while shorthanded, and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Lindholm helped out on Andrew Mangiapane's tally in the second period and a shorthanded Mikael Backlund goal in the third. The 26-year-old Lindholm has been one of the Flames' most consistent forwards this year with 33 points, 88 shots on net, 46 hits and a plus-4 rating in 40 games. Expect the Swede to continue working in a top-line role.