Lindholm recorded a pair of assists and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Lindholm combined with both of his linemates, helping out on goals by Matthew Tkachuk (on the power play) and Andrew Mangiapane in the contest. Lindholm has registered 23 points, eight of which have come with a man advantage. He's added 77 shots and 42 hits in 32 appearances.