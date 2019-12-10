Flames' Elias Lindholm: Dishes two helpers Monday
Lindholm recorded a pair of assists and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche.
Lindholm combined with both of his linemates, helping out on goals by Matthew Tkachuk (on the power play) and Andrew Mangiapane in the contest. Lindholm has registered 23 points, eight of which have come with a man advantage. He's added 77 shots and 42 hits in 32 appearances.
More News
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Two goals in win over Sens•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Plays hero in OT•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Ends slump in shootout win•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Massive physical impact in loss•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Extends point streak with assist•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Records power-play helper•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.