Lindholm notched three assists and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.

Lindholm reached the 20-assist mark with a big game. He helped out linemates Tyler Toffoli (twice) and Dillon Dube in the contest, with two of Lindholm's three helpers coming in the first 30 seconds of the game. The center has popped off in December with 15 points through 10 contests, giving him 31 points, 78 shots, 37 hits and an even plus-minus rating in 32 outings overall.