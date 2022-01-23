Lindholm notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers.

Lindholm set up Matthew Tkachuk's opening tally 8:29 into the first period. While his linemates have been hot in January, Lindholm has a relatively modest one goal and three assists in his last seven games. The Swedish center is up to 31 points, 98 shots, a plus-23 rating and six PIM through 36 appearances. The 27-year-old is usually pretty consistent, so it's safe to assume he'll shake off his recent slump eventually.