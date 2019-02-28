Lindholm registered a power-play goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Devils.

With 26 goals and 46 assists -- including nine goals and 17 assists on the man advantage -- Lindholm continues to crush his previous career high in points (45) from the 2016-17 campaign with Carolina. The Swede is all alone at 15th overall on the NHL's points leaderboard, helping the Flames blaze a trail to seven straight wins and establish a comfortable lead atop the Western Conference standings.