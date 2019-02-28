Flames' Elias Lindholm: Dream season continues
Lindholm registered a power-play goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Devils.
With 26 goals and 46 assists -- including nine goals and 17 assists on the man advantage -- Lindholm continues to crush his previous career high in points (45) from the 2016-17 campaign with Carolina. The Swede is all alone at 15th overall on the NHL's points leaderboard, helping the Flames blaze a trail to seven straight wins and establish a comfortable lead atop the Western Conference standings.
More News
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Breaks 70-point threshold•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Posts hat trick of helpers•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Back to scoring ways•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Scores against former team•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Extends scoring streak•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Exhausting career-best benchmarks•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...