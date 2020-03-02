Lindholm registered a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Panthers.

Lindholm set up Johnny Gaudreau for the opening tally at 6:21 of the first period. The 25-year-old Lindholm has racked up six goals and four helpers in his last 10 outings. The Swede now has 53 points, 158 shots, 87 hits and a minus-9 rating in 67 contests. His helper Sunday was also the 200th assist of his career.