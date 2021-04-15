Lindholm notched an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

Lindholm won a faceoff back to Chris Tanev, who set up Mark Giordano for the Flames' second goal early in the second period. That stood as the game-winner. During a four-game point streak, Lindholm has two goals and four helpers. As the Flames chase the Canadiens for a playoff spot, Lindholm will need to maintain his steady play. The Swede has racked up 37 points, 100 shots, 48 hits, 26 blocks and a plus-5 rating through 43 appearances.