Lindholm produced a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Lindholm was initially credited with the Flames' second goal, but he had to settle for an assist as the official scorer later changed it to Matthew Tkachuk's tally. Either way, Lindholm's point streak reached four games, and he's racked up two goals and three helpers in that span. Playing center this year, Lindholm is providing plenty of offense and a bit of versatility after primarily working as a winger in Calgary.