Lindholm provided two assists, including one on the power play, fired two shots on goal and blocked three shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Lindholm logged his first multi-point effort since Dec. 21 with the pair of helpers. He has five assists over his last nine games. The 29-year-old center is at 28 points, 111 shots on net, 39 hits, 35 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 42 appearances this season. He's had some rough puck luck -- Lindholm is shooting 7.2 percent after topping 10 percent in each of the previous six campaigns.