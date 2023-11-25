Lindholm scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 7-4 win over the Stars.

Lindholm continues to look improved of late with three goals and four helpers over his last five games. His tally at 2:22 of the third period stood as the game-winner, and he also set up Yegor Sharangovich's laser of a goal in the middle frame. Lindholm is up to 15 points, 52 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-1 rating through 20 contests. That's not far off from the pace that yielded 64 points in 80 outings a year ago, and he remains a factor in all situations for the Flames.