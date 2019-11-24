Lindholm scored his 11th goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Flyers.

The 24-year-old took a bank pass off the end boards from Rasmus Andersson inside the final 90 seconds of the third period and smoothly slotted home the tying goal, setting up Matthew Tkachuk for a shootout winner. Lindholm hadn't scored a point in six straight games coming into Saturday, but on the year he still has a strong 18 points in 26 games.