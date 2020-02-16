Flames' Elias Lindholm: Equals career-best goal total
Lindholm scored a pair of goals, with one on the power play, in Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Blackhawks.
Lindholm's two goals gave him 27 for the year, matching his career-best total from last season. He's been much less of a playmaker in 2019-20, as he's added just 21 assists for 48 points through 60 contests. The Swede also has 144 shots, 82 hits and 22 PIM. His 10-game point streak has seen him tack up seven tallies and five helpers in that span.
