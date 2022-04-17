Lindholm scored a goal on three shots, dished three assists and went plus-3 in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Coyotes.

Lindholm scored the Flames' sixth goal in the second period as they exploded to take a firm lead. He also helped out on all three goals in the third period. The 27-year-old has matched his career high in points with 78, including a personal-best 39 goals through 75 contests. He's added 215 shots on net, a plus-55 rating and 53 hits while playing a top-line role throughout the campaign.