Flames' Elias Lindholm: Exhausting career-best benchmarks
Lindholm emerged from Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sabres with two power-play assists over 20:29 of ice time.
The Swede needed those apples to officially meet or exceed his career-best marks in each widely adopted offensive fantasy category. Lindhom has crafted 21 goals, 34 assists and an immaculate plus-26 rating through 48 games. Not only is he jiving at 5-on-5, but the first-year Flame has garnered a pair of shorthanded points and a jaw-dropping total (21) on the power play. Oh, and he's snagged five game-winning goals to boot. Playing alongside Johnny Gaudreau -- who we think rocks the transition game better than anyone -- as well as heady pivot Sean Monahan has been a dream assignment for Lindholm in his sixth NHL season.
