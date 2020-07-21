Lindholm exited Tuesday's intrasquad scrimmage early due to an undisclosed issue, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Due to the NHL's new injury update policy, the Flames won't be able to reveal any details regarding what forced Lindholm from Tuesday's scrimmage, so another update on the winger likely won't be released until he's cleared to return to practice. The 25-year-old Swede racked up 29 goals and 54 points in 70 games during the regular season.