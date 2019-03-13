Lindholm scored his 27th of the season and added a trio of assists in Tuesday's 9-4 bombardment of the Devils.

Lindholm's goal actually was one of two equalizers the Flames needed before erupting for a six-goal third period. His three helpers were secondary assists to Johnny Gaudreau in the first period, and Derek Ryan and Sean Monahan in the third-period rally. Lindholm is up to 76 points in 70 appearances this season. With his top line with Gaudreau and Monahan combining for 14 points Tuesday, it's safe to assume their recent scoring slump is over.