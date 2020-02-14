Play

Lindholm scored a goal and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-0 drubbing of the Ducks.

Lindholm's opening tally at 8:15 of the first period stood as the game-winning goal. He's picked up five goals and five assists during a nine-game point streak. The Swede has 25 markers and 46 points through 59 contests.

