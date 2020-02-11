Lindholm recorded a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Monday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

During his seven-game point streak, Lindholm has two goals and five helpers. He's been reunited with Sean Monahan and Johnny Gaudreau in recent games. Realistically, Lindholm can produce anywhere in the lineup -- he has 43 points, 137 shots and 75 hits through 57 games this season.