Flames' Elias Lindholm: Extends point streak with assist
Lindholm corralled an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Devils.
Lindholm's secondary helper on Johnny Gaudreau's third-period goal was enough to extend the former's point streak to nine games. Lindholm has arguably been the Flames' most consistent forward with 17 points and 46 shots on goal through 19 games this year.
