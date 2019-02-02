Lindholm tallied a goal, three shots and won seven of 13 faceoffs taken during Friday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

Lindholm has amassed two goals and 11 points over a nine-game point streak to give him a career-high 59 points over 52 games in his inaugural season with the Flames. The fifth overall selection from the 2013 NHL Entry Draft is breaking out in a big way in 2018-19 so make sure he's in your lineup every night.