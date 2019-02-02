Flames' Elias Lindholm: Extends scoring streak
Lindholm tallied a goal, three shots and won seven of 13 faceoffs taken during Friday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.
Lindholm has amassed two goals and 11 points over a nine-game point streak to give him a career-high 59 points over 52 games in his inaugural season with the Flames. The fifth overall selection from the 2013 NHL Entry Draft is breaking out in a big way in 2018-19 so make sure he's in your lineup every night.
More News
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Exhausting career-best benchmarks•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Tacks on 50th point•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Reaches 20-goal mark in loss•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Lights up Wings•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Joins scoring foray•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Bags pair of assists in road win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...