Lindholm registered a power-play goal and added an assist with a team-leading six shots Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Lindholm hammered a one-timer from the slot just 34 seconds into the second period to give the Flames a 2-1 lead, then he sprung Johnny Gaudreau for the overtime winner in the opening minute of the extra session. Lindholm has put together five points in his last three contests, and he's found the scoresheet in six of his last eight.