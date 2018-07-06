Lindholm submitted his request for salary arbitration Thursday.

Lindholm eclipsed the 40-point mark for a second straight campaign in 2017-18, notching 16 goals and 28 assists in 81 contests, and he's almost certainly seeking a multi-year deal as well as an increase in pay from the Flames. The 2013 first-round pick will once again be a desirable depth option in most fantasy formats next season.