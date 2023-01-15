Lindholm scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two hits in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Stars.

Lindholm has gotten on the scoresheet in six of the last eight games, logging three goals and five helpers in that span. He's produced two of each on the power play as he continues to build on the scoring momentum he established in December. The Swede is up to 14 tallies, 40 points (13 on the power play), 98 shots on net, 48 hits and a plus-1 rating through 43 appearances.