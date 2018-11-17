Flames' Elias Lindholm: Fine to play
Despite missing Friday's practice, Lindholm is expected to play Saturday night against the Oilers, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
It appears that Lindholm simply took a maintenance day. The Swede reportedly was on the ice for morning skate in preparation for the next contest, so fantasy owners should leave Lindholm in lineups. The ex-Hurricane is off to a career-best start with Calgary, as he's produced as many points (19) as games played so far this season.
