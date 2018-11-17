Despite missing Friday's practice, Lindholm is expected to play Saturday night against the Oilers, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

It appears that Lindholm simply took a maintenance day. The Swede reportedly was on the ice for morning skate in preparation for the next contest, so fantasy owners should leave Lindholm in lineups. The ex-Hurricane is off to a career-best start with Calgary, as he's produced as many points (19) as games played so far this season.