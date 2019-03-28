Flames' Elias Lindholm: Five games without points
Lindholm was held off the scoresheet for the fifth straight game in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.
It's been a career year, as he has 77 points (27 goals, 50 helpers) in as many games, but Lindholm has slowed down the stretch. He has only five points in 13 games in March, but four of those came in a chaotic 9-4 win over the Devils. Additionally, he briefly left Wednesday's game after taking a hard hit from Stars defenseman Roman Polak, but he was able to return after getting checked out in the locker room.
More News
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Explodes with four points•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Dream season continues•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Breaks 70-point threshold•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Posts hat trick of helpers•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Back to scoring ways•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Scores against former team•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...