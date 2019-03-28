Lindholm was held off the scoresheet for the fifth straight game in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.

It's been a career year, as he has 77 points (27 goals, 50 helpers) in as many games, but Lindholm has slowed down the stretch. He has only five points in 13 games in March, but four of those came in a chaotic 9-4 win over the Devils. Additionally, he briefly left Wednesday's game after taking a hard hit from Stars defenseman Roman Polak, but he was able to return after getting checked out in the locker room.