Lindholm posted an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.

Lindholm set up Jonathan Huberdeau's tally in the opening minute of the game. The 28-year-old Lindholm has hit the ground running in 2023-24, collecting a goal, four assists, 10 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through four contests. He's averaging 21:18 of ice time per game, up from 18:39 per contest last season, which may explain some of his uptick on offense.