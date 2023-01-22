Lindholm registered an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Lightning.

Lindholm set up Tyler Toffoli's game-tying goal at 12:18 of the second period. Over his last seven games, Lindholm has racked up seven points, including four on the power play. The 28-year-old has gotten back to being a model of consistency in a top-line role -- he hasn't gone more than two games without a point since the end of November. The center has 14 tallies, 28 helpers, 105 shots on net, 51 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 46 outings this season.