Lindholm logged a shorthanded assist, five shots on goal and four hits in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Lindholm won a puck battle at the defensive blue line and sprung Mikael Backlund on a breakaway for the Flames' first goal. The assist was Lindholm's first shorthanded point of the season to go with his two power-play goals -- he has yet to produce offense at even strength. The center has added 15 shots on net, 10 hits and a minus-2 rating in seven contests.