Flames' Elias Lindholm: Gets creative for goal
Lindholm scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Oilers.
Lindholm scored from behind the goal line, as he banked the puck off Mike Smith for the Flames' third and final tally. The crafty Swede is up to 22 goals, 39 points, 127 shots on goal and 71 hits through 53 games.
