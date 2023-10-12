Lindholm scored a goal and registered two assists in Calgary's 5-3 victory over Winnipeg on Wednesday.

Lindholm's marker at 18:28 of the third period broke the 3-3 tie and proved to be the game-winner. He had 22 goals and 64 points in 80 contests last season. Lindholm should continue to play a major role for the Flames in 2023-24, serving on both the first line and top power-play unit.