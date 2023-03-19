Lindholm had a goal and an assist in a 6-5 overtime loss to Dallas on Saturday.
Lindholm's marker came early in the first period to reduce Dallas' lead to 2-1. He has 20 goals and 59 points in 68 appearances this season. Lindholm has been doing well lately, contributing two goals and seven points over his last five games.
