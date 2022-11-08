Lindholm scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Lindholm may be heating up -- he's scored in each of the last two games. He's collected two goals and three assists in his last five outings, a noticeable uptick after he endured a three-game point drought in the second week of the season. The center has seven points, 24 shots on net, 17 hits and a minus-2 rating through 11 appearances.