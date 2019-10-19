Lindholm (undisclosed) is expected to play Saturday against L.A., Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Lindholm exited Thursday's 5-1 win over Detroit in the third period after taking a slash, but it appears as though his departure may have just been precautionary. The 24-year-old winger will look to extend his goal-scoring streak to four games while skating on the Flames first line and top power-play unit against the Kings.