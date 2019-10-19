Flames' Elias Lindholm: Good to go
Lindholm (undisclosed) is expected to play Saturday against L.A., Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Lindholm exited Thursday's 5-1 win over Detroit in the third period after taking a slash, but it appears as though his departure may have just been precautionary. The 24-year-old winger will look to extend his goal-scoring streak to four games while skating on the Flames first line and top power-play unit against the Kings.
More News
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Injured after fifth goal of season•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Pots empty-netter•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Tallies only goal in loss•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Sinks power-play goal•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Dents twine Saturday•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Produces power-play helper•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.