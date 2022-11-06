Lindholm scored a goal on four shots, logged three hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

Lindholm entered Saturday on a six-game goal drought. He ended the slump by tallying on a rebound after the Flames flubbed a 2-on-0 rush after killing a penalty. Lindholm is up to three goals, three assists, 21 shots on net, 17 hits and a minus-3 rating through 10 contests. He was a point-per-game player last year -- he may not reach that level in 2022-23, but he can do better than he has so far.