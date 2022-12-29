Lindholm was credited with an assist during Wednesday's 3-2 victory over the Kraken.

Lindholm, who recorded two assists against the Kraken on Nov. 1, earned a primary helper on Nazem Kadri's second-period, power-play marker Wednesday. The 28-year-old center earned his first point in three games and second power-play point since Dec. 9. Lindholm, who generated just one shot during 18:14 of ice time, has collected six points in six meetings against the host club.