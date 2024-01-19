Lindholm logged a power-play assist, five shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Lindholm has five assists over his last five games, with three of those helpers coming on the power play. The 29-year-old is still stuck in a 12-game goal drought. For the season, he has 30 points (eight on the power play), 121 shots on net and a minus-6 rating over 45 outings. He'll need a strong push over the remainder of the campaign to get to the 60-point mark for a third straight season.