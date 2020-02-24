Flames' Elias Lindholm: Helpers in consecutive outings
Lindholm managed an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.
Lindholm had the only helper on Sean Monahan's tally at 8:03 of the first period. The 25-year-old Swede reached the 50-point mark with his assist (27 goals, 23 apples), doing so for the second straight year. Lindholm has added 150 shots, 17 power-play points and 84 hits in 63 contests.
More News
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Contributes assist•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Equals career-best goal total•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Extends point streak to nine games•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Deposits pair of goals•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Extends point streak to seven games•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Point streak at six games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.