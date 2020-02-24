Lindholm managed an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

Lindholm had the only helper on Sean Monahan's tally at 8:03 of the first period. The 25-year-old Swede reached the 50-point mark with his assist (27 goals, 23 apples), doing so for the second straight year. Lindholm has added 150 shots, 17 power-play points and 84 hits in 63 contests.